Alexander Skarsgard Says Norse Mythology Is 'Like A Religion Created By People On Shrooms' [Exclusive]

It turns out that Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgård are a match made in Valhalla. The two collaborated on the A24 film "The Northman," starring Skarsgård and co-written and directed by Eggers, an intense Viking epic based on "Gesta Danorum," a 12th century chronicle of Denmark. Skarsgård wanted to make a Viking movie for years, but wanted to find the right team to bring his childhood daydreams from the Swedish island of Ölanda to life. Eggers, who has a keen eye for making harsh landscapes beautiful, and brutal violence uncomfortably resonant, also happens to be a big history buff. With the right combination of talents, they set out to make a Viking film that felt authentic to the old sagas while still being a wildly entertaining ride for 21st century audiences.

One key to their success was digging into Norse mythology, a rich tapestry of legends from the Poetic and Prose Eddas and additional Viking sagas featuring warriors, gods, giants, and the world-ending ragnarok. While we've seen plenty of fantasy-heavy takes on ancient Scandinavians and their gods, ranging from "Thor" to "Beowulf & Grendel," there haven't been many that truly depict what it was like to be a Viking and believe in their myths and legends. "The Northman" seeks to change all of that.