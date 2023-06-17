The Shadow Of The Klingon War Looms Over Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

This post contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 premiere.

Roll out the barrel — of blood wine — because the season 2 premiere of "Strange New Worlds" is a barrel of Klingon fun. With the exception of Worf (Michael Dorn) in "Picard" season 3, who rescued the worst subplot even as they saddled him with po-mo lines about chamomile tea, it's been a while since we saw any live-action Klingons in "Star Trek." Their last movie appearance was 10 years ago in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and this is their first "Strange New Worlds" appearance. However, they did show up a few times in the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery," and the Klingon War played a big part in that show's first season, though the Klingons themselves were redesigned and looked quite different.

"Strange New Worlds" season 2 kicks off with a plot device similar to "Picard" season 3, as our heroes — in this case, the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) crew — respond to a distress call. It takes them to a "dilithium mining planet on the edge of Klingon space," where there's something of a timeshare situation going on, with the Federation and Klingons trading off planetary access. When "Trek" gets through channeling "Raiders of the Lost Ark" again — specifically, Marion Ravenwood's drinking contest — La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) explains that an interspecies mining syndicate, as profit-driven as the Ferengi, wants to restart the Klingon War because "peace isn't good for business."

The episode is self-contained enough that you could've watched it without the war or Klingon history fresh in mind. At the same time, it wouldn't hurt to do a quick refresher course on those aspects of "Star Trek," since they help raise the stakes of the drama that unfolds in the "Strange New Worlds" season 2 premiere.