Star Trek's Michael Dorn Questioned The Direction Of One Klingon Design

Michael Dorn, as of this writing, still holds the record for appearing (on camera) in the greatest number of "Star Trek" episodes across the franchise. Because he was on all seven seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and on four seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," he is far ahead of even his NextGen co-stars. Thanks to all these appearances, Dorn may also be the wealthiest "Star Trek" actor in history.

Because Worf is a Klingon, Dorn had to regularly wear a complicated makeup appliance every day on set. Ever since the "Star Trek" movies, Klingons sported large, ridged foreheads, crinkled noses, and crooked teeth. Dorn, like so many other alien and android performers on "Star Trek," had the patience of a saint, sitting in the makeup chair for so long every morning. As Trekkies know, the Klingon makeup was much less pronounced on the original "Star Trek," with Klingon characters looking far more human, and only sporting Fu-Manchu-style facial hair.

The dramatic change in Klingon makeup has caused some consternation among Trekkies, who are famously sticklers for continuity. How did a species come to look so different so quickly? The showrunners eventually covered for it in a subplot on "Star Trek: Enterprise," but a new wave of consternation arose when "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted in 2017. The Klingons on that show suddenly looked very, very different indeed, with extra nostrils, no hair, and pitch black skin. When Dorn saw those new Klingon designs, he was just as startled as anyone. Indeed, at a recent "Star Trek" convention (covered by TrekMovie), Dorn confessed that the decision to alter the Klingons so dramatically was a mercenary decision by the "Discovery" showrunners. They merely wanted to make something unique to their series, even if it didn't make any sense.