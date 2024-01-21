Leonard Nimoy's Directing Made Star Trek III An 'Awkward' Film For William Shatner

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" is not everyone's favorite movie in the franchise, but it is an important one. Not only did it revive Spock after the events of the much-beloved "Wrath of Khan," but it also was an important first as Leonard Nimoy stepped behind the camera to direct the film as well. Before that, Nimoy had only directed select episodes of TV shows like "Night Gallery." But this was his feature directorial debut, and fittingly, it was within the franchise that made him famous. However, it did create a bit of awkward tension with his friend and co-star, William Shatner, who had starred as Captain Kirk since the beginning of the original series.

Nimoy and Shatner had worked together for nearly 20 years by the time the 1984 film rolled around. But with Nimoy behind the camera, the power dynamic was about to change in a meaningful way. Speaking in Edward Cross and Mark A. Altman's 1995 book "Captain's Log: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," Shatner explained why the situation was a bit uncomfortable for him — at least at first.