The Star Trek: Lower Decks Finale Season 5 Confirms An Unexpected Piece Of Klingon Lore

Set phasers to spoilers, because this article discusses major plot details from the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" series finale.

The time has finally come for one of the best new additions to the "Star Trek" franchise (and one of the biggest pleasant surprises) to sail into the sunset, and the "Lower Decks" series finale certainly did right by all of its beloved characters. The fifth and final season as a whole feels like it couldn't have been planned any better, as it has gone out of its way to bring things full-circle with season 1, incorporated some headline-grabbing cameos, and even shined a light on its (actual) most underappreciated characters. But it just wouldn't be "Lower Decks" if the show's writers didn't throw in at least one last bit of canon-altering information on the way out the door.

To its credit, the animated series did so through the most "Lower Decks" approach possible. Remember when the fourth episode, titled "A Farewell to Farms," brought back the troublemaking Klingon brothers Malor (Sam Witwer) and Ma'ah (Jon Curry), the latter of whom was first introduced back during season 2? That format-breaking, Klingon-centric episode laid the groundwork for their return in the grand finale, as the pair plays an unexpectedly significant role in saving the multiverse from complete and total destruction alongside the USS Cerritos crewmembers. But during the climax, just as all hope seems lost, our heroes manage to come together one last time and wiggle out of harm's way by the skin of their teeth.

Amid the chaos, we also glean some shocking insight into the (admittedly) touchy subject of Klingon evolution — or should we say devolution?