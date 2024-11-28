A Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Voice Cameo Brings Back A Fan-Favorite

Beam us up and away from spoilers. This article discusses major plot developments from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Lower Decks" has been getting a whole lot of mileage out of alternate universe antics during its fifth and final season, starting with the premiere episode that threw our Cerritos crewmembers alongside their mirror selves and kickstarted Ensign Boimler's (Jack Quaid) obsession with growing out that fugly-looking facial hair. That pattern continues in episode 7, titled "Fully Dilated." The action kicks off when Boimler and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) clumsily drop their obnoxious martinis all over the delicate transporter controls, dooming the away team to months (if not years) on the surface of a nearby planet currently undergoing severe time dilation. While Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), and T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) are trapped indefinitely, they continue to investigate the reason they embarked on the mission in the first place: a purple-colored, alternate universe version of the Enterprise-D crossed over into this reality, inadvertently left behind some mysterious tech, and returned through the space-time fissure.

It's here where our team encounters perhaps the biggest cameo in all of "Lower Decks" — Brent Spiner reprising his fan-favorite role as the android Data. This return is hardly a monumental one when looking at the big picture of the franchise, considering that the actor played Data as recently as the final season of "Picard," but it's certainly a big deal that the animated series remains committed to going out with a bang. And, of course, Trekkies always tend to respond enthusiastically every time a beloved cast member decides to lend their talents to another iteration of "Trek."

This time, fans will inevitably be abuzz over the return of Spiner as Data — alternate universe, purple, and disembodied though he may be.