Star Trek's Makeup Artists Didn't Have An Easy Time Bringing Data Back For Picard

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was first casting actors in 1986, Brent Spiner — who would land the role of Data — was about 37 years old. Spiner's original makeup tests show that Data might have sported a pinker shade of skin, and producers were debating whether to give him his eventual chartreuse-colored eyes or use a more aggressive tangerine shade. Eventually, Data was given pale alabaster skin, and his hair was darkened and slicked back. The makeup made Data look artificial, yet human. It was a pretty simple, effective design.

But while Data was an artificial life form that didn't age, Spiner was a very human actor who did. The fact that Spiner began to show his age in the later seasons of "Next Generation" was hand-waved away in the episode "Inheritance" (November 22, 1993). Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) had encountered another android that had also exhibited signs of age, and the engineer mentioned in passing that some androids have "aging programs." "Not only does she age in appearance like Data," he said, "her vital signs change too." Spiner was aging, and now too, so was Data.

Years later, Spiner returned to the role of Data in the first episode of "Star Trek: Picard," called "Remembrance" (January 23, 2020). In a dream sequence, Data spoke to Picard (Patrick Stewart), looking very much like his old self. Spiner, however, was 71 by then, and looked different than he did at age 37. In a recent interview with Awards Radar, "Picard" makeup artist James MacKinnon revealed his approach to making Spiner look like 1990s-era Data. It was, it seems, a combination of makeup and just the right amount of CGI de-aging.