Star Trek: Picard Took A Historical Approach To Updating The Next Generation's Tech

One of the big challenges with prequels or sequels that come years after the original entries — whether that's the "Star Wars" prequels, "Avatar: The Way of Water," or now "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — is whether to try and match the look of the original or take advantage of new technology. When George Lucas made "The Phantom Menace," he finally got the chance to make the movie of his dreams with all the crazy visuals and worlds he wanted because the technology had finally caught up. For audiences, however, it meant that the prequels looked like an entirely different type of movie set in an entirely different universe with shiny new technology compared to the grounded and practical look of the originals, despite the original trilogy taking place only 19 years after the prequels.

There's no right answer to how to approach this problem. If you try to make the new title look exactly like the original, it may look out of time and outdated, but if you go too far in the other direction, it may be disorienting for audiences. One show that found the right balance when it came to its look and technology is "Star Trek: Picard." This show is a treat for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans, with our review calling it "the best NextGen movie that we never got." The show takes place two decades after the events of the last movie in the NextGen era, and there was a lot of world-building to fill in, which Patrick Stewart was happy to do himself.

Because of that 20-year gap, the world of "Star Trek: Picard" is not the same as that of "The Next Generation," and a lot of thought went into updating the technology of the show.