5 Best TV Villains Of 2025, Ranked

There was no TV show this year that matched the moment quite like "Andor" did. Our rebellious heroes like Mr. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) himself stand against an Empire, and the story's most persistent face of that Empire is Imperial Security Bureau Officer Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). The Empire has been the primary villain of "Star Wars" since 1977, but this time, there are no Sith Lords in sight. "Andor" finally explores the banality of Imperial evil, and Dedra is the avatar of that. She's basically a white collar office drone trying to climb the ranks of a galaxy-wide death machine. Worse, she's not unaware of the reality of the Empire; her eyes are wide open and where others see suffering, she sees order.

"Andor" season 2 showed a new side of Dedra through her relationship with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), yet proved that ambition and duty always come first for her. Just as Dedra has purged herself of all compassion, Gough transforms herself to embody that evil onscreen with a permanent scowl and posh accent (a ways away from her real Irish brogue). A key manager of the Ghorman genocide, Dedra — who never even bothered asking what the Empire wants the planet for — shows how hollow an excuse "just following orders" is for atrocities.

Yet, as chilling as the sneering Ms. Meero is, "Andor" never forgets that she's just a small cog in a much bigger machine. Dedra's tenacity proves her undoing in the final arc of "Andor," a reminder that in a system as heartless as the Empire, one crucial mistake is all it takes to condemn even the most loyal patriots. Anyone that empowers a fascist state should remember that, one day, it'll come for you too. (Devin Meenan)