Gen V: Cipher's Powers, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Gen V" through season 2, episode 4, "Bags."

"Gen V" has a new big bad this season: Cipher (Hamish Linklater), the new dean of Godolkin University. So far, much about his character remains unknown. As our heroes Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh) have noted, his name is literally Cipher, or a word referring to a personalized secret code designed to conceal a message. Cipher is sometimes used as a synonym for a "blank slate," because in theory, you can plug whatever you want into a cipher and create meaning.

What we do know is that Cipher was somehow involved in the "Odessa" project linked to Marie's birth, and he's very interested in helping her master her blood-control powers. Any "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fan knows how deadly the power of bloodbending is, and Cipher seems to believe that Marie can indeed become the most powerful supe there is.

But until now, we hadn't gotten any glimpse of Cipher's own powers. There's a Marvel superhero named Cypher, one of the X-Men whose mutant ability lets him instantly understand each and every language. Did Cipher have a similar invisible power? Turns out I was thinking of the wrong X-Man.

During her training with Cipher, Marie senses that Cipher doesn't have any Compound V in his blood, so she and her friends conclude he's actually a human pretending to be a supe. Cate (Maddie Phillips) tries to tell Cipher she's sensed his "secret" and record him admitting he's human. Cipher plays along until he reveals he knows he's being filmed, then he demonstrates he does indeed have powers: Mind control powers.

Cipher telepathically takes control of Jordan to make them attack Marie and push Marie to fight back with all her strength. So there you go, Cipher is a telepath, much like Cate, but quite possibly stronger; Cate needs to touch people to "push" them, while Cipher can do it remotely.

There's a lot of "X-Men" in "Gen V," so it makes sense the head of this superhero school is a telepath like Professor X. However, there's another twist surrounding Cipher in this episode that suggests he might not be the puppet master.