15 Best Movies Like Whiplash

Over a decade after its release in 2014, "Whiplash" remains one of the defining stories of artistic obsession told in the 21st century. Written and directed by future "La La Land" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, it captivated viewers by exploring the dark side of determination through the eyes of young Andrew Neiman, an aspiring jazz drummer played by Miles Teller. A breakout role for the young actor, he was paired with an unbelievably effective and imposing J.K. Simmons, who commanded each scene — and earned himself an Academy Award — for playing the ferocious instructor who intends to terrorize Andrew into becoming one of the greats.

With its relentless tempo, visceral stakes, electrifying use of music (thanks to Chazelle's longtime musical collaborator Justin Hurwitz), and unflinching interrogation of the pursuit of perfection, "Whiplash" continues to captivate audiences to this day. For those who have recently witnessed it for the first (hopefully not just through YouTube shorts), we've assembled the few films that might help you further explore all the complicated emotions it drums up through Andrew's rise, or fall, to greatness.