Damien Chazelle On Babylon's Descent Into Hell And Getting His Start In Hollywood [Exclusive Interview]

In a movie with a dozen standout scenes, the descent into hell with Tobey Maguire's character is pretty high up there for me. What do you remember about shooting that section of the movie? Because it seems pretty wild.

We shot it towards the end of the shoot, so everyone was a little tired and loopy and borderline delirious by that point. And I remember one of the producers, Matt Plouffe, we were doing some interview a month ago, and I hadn't really heard this from him before, but he was commenting that because of the nature of it and because it was tagged at the very tail end of our shoot, there was a little bit of — at least among, I don't know if it was the crew or maybe people at the studio — this question as to whether we were ever actually going to shoot this. [There was] an assumption that it probably wouldn't actually happen.

So I think there was a little bit of, "Oh, f***. We're actually doing this," when everyone wound up assembled on — we shot the interior on a sound stage, but assembled on a sound stage with an alligator and rats and a host of people dressed up in variety of things. And it was like, "Okay, we're actually doing this."

I love the way that you create a sense of energy in your filmmaking. There's lots of push-ins and quick edits and insert shots. Do you shoot all of those insert shots yourself, or do you sort of farm that out to a second unit?

Most of them are, in the case of this movie, storyboarded and sometimes put together in animatics or things like that that I'll do with the music so I know exactly how to use them. Then we'll do it where any of them that [director of photography] Linus [Sandgren] and I can get as we're shooting the scene that they belong to, we will. Those that we don't get, it becomes a little bit of a to-do list.

For the past few movies now, we've worked with this cinematographer, Davon Slininger. He'll sometimes work alongside Linus, operating the second camera if we're doing two cameras. Otherwise, if it's just single camera and it's just Linus and me, then he'll be the one who winds up shooting. Sometimes he'll be set off in a corner, and I'll ping pong between and be with him when I can and be with Linus when I can.

So it's the sort of thing where we have the ability to multi-unit it. But it's all still basically one unit, because it's all ultimately under Linus and under me. And Davon and I, we've been shooting together for so long now that it's the same as me and Linus. So it's a way of keeping it efficient, which you have to, but keeping it all under one roof. Because I would be a little nervous about doing the total farm-out thing.