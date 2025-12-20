15 Best Friends Episodes, Ranked

"Friends" is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, and new fans are still discovering it over 20 years after it ended. This is especially true since the tragic loss of Matthew Perry, who died in 2023. Debuting on NBC in 1994, "Friends" starred Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer as six pals living in New York.

The show begins when Aniston's Rachel Green abandons her wedding to try to make it on her own. She moves in with her high school friend, Monica Geller (Cox), a chef. They live across the hall from aspiring actor, Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc), and the ever-so-sarcastic Chandler Bing (Perry). Together, they frequented the local coffee shop Central Perk along with Monica's brother Ross Geller (Schwimmer) and their eccentric friend Phoebe Buffay (Kudrow).

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons, totaling 236 episodes. During that time, the show was nominated for 62 Emmys, winning six, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002. That's plenty of time to deliver many memorable, hilarious and downright beloved "Friends" episodes. From the Thanksgiving staples to quotable one-offs, there's no shortage of excellent episodes. It's hard to narrow down a decade of TV to a small number of the greatest the series has to offer, but here are the best "Friends" episodes that we can't stop thinking about all these years later.