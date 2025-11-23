As with many sitcoms that run for much of the year, "Friends" took the time to celebrate the seasonal holidays across its 10-season run. This includes Thanksgiving, with every single season of "Friends" containing its own episode set around the November harvest holiday. These episodes reflect where the overarching character arcs and dynamics were at a given time as the characters usually reconvened to celebrate together. It's an annual distinction that eludes many sitcoms today, even as every streaming service tries to produce the next "Friends" with limited success.

Holiday episodes, including and especially Thanksgiving-centric ones, also exude a uniquely comforting quality, something "Friends" excels at. Fans of the show each have their own nostalgic fondness for the series' Thanksgiving episodes and their reflection of the wider narrative. While "Friends" was always rooted in its characters' natural camaraderie, there is something about how that's highlighted when they assemble for the holiday.

For those looking for a timely holiday viewing, here is every "Friends" Thanksgiving episode ranked by rewatchability.