Every Friends Thanksgiving Episode, Ranked By Rewatchability
As with many sitcoms that run for much of the year, "Friends" took the time to celebrate the seasonal holidays across its 10-season run. This includes Thanksgiving, with every single season of "Friends" containing its own episode set around the November harvest holiday. These episodes reflect where the overarching character arcs and dynamics were at a given time as the characters usually reconvened to celebrate together. It's an annual distinction that eludes many sitcoms today, even as every streaming service tries to produce the next "Friends" with limited success.
Holiday episodes, including and especially Thanksgiving-centric ones, also exude a uniquely comforting quality, something "Friends" excels at. Fans of the show each have their own nostalgic fondness for the series' Thanksgiving episodes and their reflection of the wider narrative. While "Friends" was always rooted in its characters' natural camaraderie, there is something about how that's highlighted when they assemble for the holiday.
For those looking for a timely holiday viewing, here is every "Friends" Thanksgiving episode ranked by rewatchability.
10. The One with the Late Thanksgiving (season 10, episode 8)
By its final season, the series was already in a noticeable state of decline, with several of the worst episodes of "Friends" from season 10 alone. This extends to the season's Thanksgiving episode, "The One with the Late Thanksgiving," which has Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) convince Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) to host Thanksgiving in Monica's apartment. As Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) helps Monica prepare the meal, the rest of the friend group are tied up in events that make them each late. In retaliation, Monica refuses to let the four tardy friends into her apartment to partake in the meal, despite their pleas.
"Friends" could get snippy and heavy in its bickering at times, but "The One with the Late Thanksgiving" takes it to the next level. While Monica is understandably frustrated at her friends for being late, she comes off as particularly petty in her response. The episode's one redeeming grace is the reveal that Monica and Chandler have been cleared to adopt a child, but it proves too little too late. A largely unpleasant episode that highlights how callous the ensemble could be to each other, "The One with the Late Thanksgiving" signaled that the show was ready for the end.
9. The One with Chandler in a Box (season 4, episode 8)
The tightest friendship within the core cast was the one between Chandler and his longtime roommate and best friend Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). This fan-favorite rapport between the actors extended off-screen, with Perry and LeBlanc pulling a series-long prank on "Friends" co-creator David Crane. This chemistry makes the decision to put Chandler and Joey's friendship on the rock in "The One with Chandler in a Box" all the more questionable. The fourth season saw Chandler kiss Joey's girlfriend Kathy (Paget Brewster), with Joey forcing Chandler to spend Thanksgiving in a crate as punishment.
There's a lot going on in "The One with Chandler in a Box," and little of it is any good. On top of the childish feud between Joey and Chandler, Monica becomes attracted to Tim Burke (Michael Vartan), the adult son of her older ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck). This all makes for an incredibly uncomfortable Thanksgiving episode that comes off as more awkward than funny in its execution. Nobody likes seeing Chandler and Joey at odds with each other, and Monica's messy love life is something best left in the past.
8. The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs (season 7, episode 8)
There are some people that'll put this episode at the bottom of the list just based on its titular premise alone. The seventh season episode "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs" has Chandler make his unpopular confession regarding canines when Phoebe sneaks a dog into the apartment. Meanwhile, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) invites her handsome assistant Tag Jones (Eddie Cahill) to Thanksgiving dinner when she learns that he's recently single. Rachel's romantic ambitions are complicated when Joey reveals to Tag that she has a crush on him moments before Tag's car is stolen.
Some fans hold up Tag as one of Rachel's best boyfriends, but he is a character that could only exist in the '90s, right down to his name. The romantic drama in "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs" doesn't have the level of investment as other relationships in the show, making the episode's emotional core feel hollow. While Matthew Perry was the snarky, sincere heart of "Friends," his big arc in the episode also feels more forced than funny. What does work is Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) becoming obsessed with naming all 50 states from memory before he can eat, a challenge only Ross would impose on himself.
7. The One with the List (season 2, episode 8)
Speaking of romantic drama, there are few episodes that bring it to the level of discomfort as "The One with the List." The second season episode has Ross debate with himself whether he should pursue Rachel or stick with his current girlfriend Julie (Lauren Tom). At Joey and Chandler's suggestion, Ross makes a list detailing the pros and cons of a romantic relationship with either woman. Though Ross uses this list to make his decision, Rachel ultimately discovers the list, including Ross' perceived misgivings about dating her.
Some consider Ross Geller among the worst main characters in classic sitcoms, and his ill-conceived list in this episode doesn't do him any favors. The romantic tension between Ross and Rachel is the underlying glue for "Friends," and any colossal setback in their relationship is always a cringey sight. One of the other reasons for the low rank for "The One with the List" is that Thanksgiving barely figures into the plot at all. The holiday serves as a backdrop to the story, but for those looking for a solid Thanksgiving rewatch, this doesn't really scratch that seasonal itch.
6. The One with All the Thanksgivings (season 5, episode 8)
The fifth season episode "The One with All the Thanksgivings" has the main group convene to share their worst Thanksgiving memories ever. This leads to a series of flashbacks as each of the friends reveal what they each personally regard as their worst Thanksgiving. However, the main crux of the episode centers on flashbacks to Thanksgivings in 1987 and 1988, Monica's worst Thanksgivings. In 1987, Monica is traumatized when a teenage Chandler calls her fat, and in 1988, she tries to get her revenge on him at Rachel's recommendation.
The flashback and alternate reality episodes of "Friends" are hit-or-miss and mainly because of how the episodes treat Monica. So much of these episodes' humor comes from mean-spirited jokes about Monica's weight that have only aged worse over the years. This is certainly the case in "The One with All the Thanksgivings," even with Monica giving Chandler his comeuppance in 1988. There are funny moments to be had, with bookending jokes about Phoebe's past lives, but a flashback-heavy Thanksgiving could've been pulled off much better.
To its credit, it does at least have Monica dancing with a raw turkey on her head, bumping it up a few spots.
5. The One with Rachel's Other Sister (season 9, episode 8)
Years before starring together on "The Morning Show," Reese Witherspoon appeared as Rachel's sister Jill Green in the sixth season of "Friends." The ninth season episode "The One with Rachel's Other Sister" introduces Rachel and Jill's other sibling Amy, played by Christina Applegate. After her husband cancels on her, Amy is invited to spend Thanksgiving with Rachel and the gang but quickly succeeds in annoying all of them. This culminates in the two sisters arguing when Amy learns she has not been named as a legal guardian for Rachel's daughter Emma if anything happens to her or Ross.
Applegate is one of the best guest stars "Friends" ever had, meshing in perfectly with the main cast's comedic sensibilities and interpersonal dynamics. Seeing how consistently Amy riles up Rachel and her buddies is a real highlight, with Applegate winning an Emmy Award for her performance. One eerie element to the episode, years after its initial broadcast, was Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing proclaiming he would die first, which he did at the age of 54. This morbid detail aside, "The One with Rachel's Other Sister" is a solid holiday episode boosted considerably by Applegate's presence.
4. The One with the Football (season 3, episode 9)
One of the more underrated comedic dynamics in "Friends" is the sibling interplay between Ross and Monica Geller. Seeing the two good-naturedly spar with one another is the highlight of the third season Thanksgiving episode "The One with the Football." The group takes a break from the Thanksgiving meal prep to enjoy a touch game of football at a nearby park, with Rachel and Phoebe having never played before. Though Ross and Monica admit they were banned from playing football together because of their competitive natures, they join in, with their sibling rivalry quickly reigniting.
The difference between the bickering in some of the weaker Thanksgiving episodes we highlighted and this one is the comedic quality. Cox and Schwimmer reach a level of sibling squabbling that just strikes comical gold, especially given the physical nature of the competition. Seeing how far they take that competitive pettiness, even as their friends go in to enjoy Thanksgiving as snows, adds a humorous punchline to the proceedings. "Friends" works best when it lets its characters get silly every now and again and "The One with the Football" certainly gives Ross and Monica the opportunity.
3. The One Where the Underdog Gets Away (season 1, episode 9)
The very first Thanksgiving episode of the series, "The One Where the Underdog Gets Away," gives most of the main ensemble fun intertwining arcs to work with. Monica and Ross plan for a Thanksgiving between them and their friends as their parents have their own plans. Rachel plans to spend the holiday with her family on a ski trip in Colorado while Joey is shunned from his family for appearing in an STD awareness ad. As the group gathers on Monica's balcony to watch a runaway Macy's Day Parade balloon, the holiday takes a turn when they're accidentally locked out of the apartment.
Whereas most of the series' Thanksgiving episodes use the holiday as a backdrop for seasonal comedy, "The One Where the Underdog Gets Away" goes deeper than that. The episode provides the holiday-centric backstories for its main characters, while utilizing the show's Manhattan setting. The episode is also one of the more quietly sentimental holiday tales for "Friends," as they commiserate over a simple Thanksgiving meal in its coda. An early showcase for the series' sense of heart and camaraderie, "The One Where the Underdog Gets Away" is a less flashy treat.
2. The One with the Rumor (season 8, episode 9)
"Friends" was no stranger to bringing in big name guest stars but one of the most memorable was Brad Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. Pitt only guest-starred on the show a single time, in the ninth season's Thanksgiving episode "The One with the Rumor." Pitt plays Will Colbert, a high school friend of the group who has a grudge against Rachel for treating him poorly during school. Will and Ross reveal they fostered an untrue rumor about Rachel in retaliation, while Monica and Rachel are reminded that they spread a similarly malicious rumor about Ross.
While the nature of Will and Ross' lie about Rachel hasn't aged particularly well, "The One with the Rumor" is a delight overall. Brad Pitt meshes well with the "Friends" cast and is clearly having fun with his character's feud with Rachel. Joey also brings plenty of laughs when he insists on eating an enormous amount of turkey to justify its preparation. A series highlight because of Pitt's performance, regardless of the holiday theme, "The One with the Rumor" reignites childish, hurtful feuds as only "Friends" can.
1. The One Where Ross Got High (season 6, episode 9)
While his performance certainly has vocal detractors, David Schwimmer doesn't get enough credit for his starring role on "Friends." It's hard to see anyone else being cast as Ross Geller before him, given the deadpan comedy that he often brings to the series. This comical sensibilities are given a showcase in the sixth season episode "The One Where Ross Got High," with Ross and Monica's parents spending Thanksgiving with them. The Gellers' visit reveals they remain distrustful of Chandler after Ross blamed him for marijuana-related incident while he was in college.
"The One Where Ross Got High" is a Thanksgiving episode that gives each of the main characters their own funny subplot. Monica and Chandler trying to get Ross to confess about his past drug use at Chandler's expense is the titular highlight, but by no means the sole source of comedy. Phoebe endures erotic dreams throughout the holiday while Rachel delivers the worst dessert in the gang's history as Joey mopes about not spending Thanksgiving with his attractive roommate. Each of these arcs dovetail together hilarious as the truth about Ross finally comes out, solidifying Chandler's redemption amidst Rachel's terrible cooking.
And really, isn't reconciliation and botched recipes what Thanksgiving is all about?