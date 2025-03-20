How Much Would Monica's Apartment In Friends Cost Today?

David Crane and Marta Kauffman's "Friends" is one of the great hang-out sitcoms of all time. Built around six immensely appealing and talented young actors, the series offered a peppy portrait of twentysomething/thirtysomething Generation X ennui. Its characters weren't necessarily aimless, but they definitely didn't have it together. What they did have was each other, which was a weekly Must-See TV balm for the souls of many a Gen X-er going through similar tsuris in the 1990s and 2000s.

While viewers all over the world could relate to the struggles of Monica (Courtney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), there were aspects of these characters' lives that were a tad hard to swallow. Sure, many of us knew what it was like to struggle to get by in a bustling metropolis like New York City (I lived there during the peak of the series' popularity), but none of us could ever hope to slug it out while living in a stunningly spacious apartment in the West Village. As someone who did a fair amount of apartment hopping during that period, I will tell you that if a broker (which I couldn't afford in the first place) showed me a flat akin to Monica and Rachel's place, I would've punched them in the face for trying to humiliate me. That's a rich person's apartment.

How rich? That's a question many people have asked over the years, and while we can't give you exact numbers for fictional accommodations, we can ballpark it. Prepare to be astonished.