How A Bet With Matthew Perry Led To Bruce Willis Winning An Emmy

Jonathan Lynn's "The Whole Nine Yards" brought Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry together at two very different junctures in their careers. Willis, at 45 years old, was one of the biggest stars on the planet, and hotter than ever thanks to his celebrated performance in M Night Shyamalan's "The Sixth Sense." Perry, at 31 years old, was a television superstar thanks to his portrayal of Chandler Bing on NBC's "Friends," but he had yet to attain big-screen success (which is going to happen when you're getting stuck in uninspired projects like "Fools Rush In," "Almost Heroes" and "Three to Tango").

Perry needed a hit. Willis just needed to keep using his box office clout to land one decent-sized hit a year.

Mitchell Kepner's screenplay for "The Whole Nine Yards" was the epitome of a studio programmer. A mismatched buddy comedy about a neurotic dentist (Perry) who unexpectedly crosses paths with a notorious Chicago gangster (Willis), it coasts on the charm of its leads. Perry proved he could hold his own opposite a bonafide movie star — though, really, the film is most memorable nowadays (to the extent that it is remembered at all) for Amanda Peet's scene-stealing performance as Perry's dental assistant.

Conceptually, "The Whole Nine Yards" is pretty limp. It plays like a mash-up of Herbert Ross' "My Blue Heaven" and Harold Ramis' "Analyze This." Willis sensed this, and wasn't shy about saying so; Perry, perhaps because he desperately needed this film to connect with mainstream moviegoers, disagreed with his co-star. The latter's faith in this relentlessly formulaic contraption wound up being a boon for his sitcom and Willis' trophy shelf.