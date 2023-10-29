Matthew Perry Called His Whole Nine Yards Co-Star Bruce Willis 'The Coolest Man' He's Met

"Friends" star Matthew Perry acted alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood before his tragic death on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Perry's roles — primarily in comedies — set the tone for his sprawling career. In one of these appearances, he starred alongside an actor whom he would later praise for his sheer coolness.

Perry starred alongside Bruce Willis in "The Whole Nine Yards," a 2000 action-comedy flick that also starred Amanda Peet and Michael Clarke Duncan. Perry played Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky, a dentist who is surprised to learn that his new neighbor is contract killer Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Willis). This wouldn't be the only time the duo would star alongside each other, however, as Willis would also land a guest role in "Friends" that would earn him an Emmy in 2000.

The two actors developed a strong relationship during their time starring opposite one another in the film and on "Friends." This was evident following the 2022 announcement that Willis was suffering from aphasia. Perry tweeted his support for Willis and gave him perhaps the greatest compliment any actor could offer one of their colleagues.

"Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life," Perry tweeted. "You will remain in my prayers for a long long time."