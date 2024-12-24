A Beloved Friends Guest Star Didn't Think They Deserved Their Cameo

A fun part of a long-running sitcom about people dating in their 20s is that the show has the perfect opportunity for regular stunt casting. "How I Met Your Mother" could casually throw Britney Spears into an episode or two without messing with the format, just like "Seinfeld" can have Keith Hernandez stop by to date Elaine for an episode. Of course, not every celebrity guest star is as big as Spears was, but even a minor star could still help get some extra viewers tuning in.

A case in point was the "Friends" season 3 episode "The One with Frank Jr.," in which Isabella Rossellini stops by the gang's coffee shop, playing herself. The central joke here is that Ross (David Schwimmer) had originally put Rossellini on his list of celebrity women he's allowed to sleep with without his girlfriend Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) getting upset about it. However, Ross has decided to bump Rossellini from the list, figuring that the Italian actress was less likely to be in the neighborhood than someone like Winona Ryder. Sure enough, the moment Ross bumps Rossellini, the actress shows up, leaving Ross frustrated by the poor timing.

Luckily for him, Rachel believes that he's got no shot with the movie star, so Ross still gets his chance to shoot his shot, but it goes poorly. The whole sequence was great for Rossellini fans, but the actress herself was a little uncomfortable with the whole thing. In a recent interview promoting her new film "Conclave," she explained why she wasn't sure if the joke would work with American viewers: