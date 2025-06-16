Why Star Trek's 'Bottle Episodes' Are More Important Than You Realize

Prior to the franchise's move to streaming in 2017, "Star Trek" abided by the traditional, syndication-friendly episodic storytelling model. Many studios of the 1990s and before preferred that their shows stick to this style of storytelling, as it allowed them to sell a long-running series to local TV stations more easily. With stories that wrapped up by the end of the episode, viewers would be less intimidated and could tune in to any episode randomly without having to know what came before or after. Unless you were making a daily daytime soap opera, larger, years-long narratives and season-long story arcs were discouraged. It wouldn't be until the age of binge-watching DVDs and the subsequent development of streaming technologies that longer arcs would be considered more practical.

"Star Trek" followed the trend when "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted on CBS All Access in 2017. That series, which ultimately lasted for five seasons, utilized the modern storytelling concept of one story per season, concluding each tale after a broad, complex, 10-episode arc. In the "old days" of "Star Trek," there might have been an occasional two-part episode, or even a three-parter, but "Discovery" was the first time that modern streaming narratives caught up with Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi utopia. It should also be noted that the new era of streaming typically capped off a season after 10 to 13 episodes. The "old days" required a whopping 26 episodes a year.

"Star Trek" followed arc-friendly storytelling with "Star Trek: Picard" as well, which debuted in 2020. That show lasted three seasons and boasted three stories. However, it should be noted that both "Discovery" and "Picard" are largely bad shows by franchise standards. They were, by dint of their structure, crammed with incident and action, rarely slowing down to catch a breath. Every episode was a climax, and the plots had to be "mysterious" and "momentous."

Watching those shows brought a "Star Trek" storytelling theory into sharp relief: "Star Trek" requires bottle episodes.