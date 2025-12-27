10 Razzie-Winning Movies That Are Worth Watching At Least Once
There's only one awards show that began in someone's living room and has since grown to have over 1,000 members, and that's the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies. Created to honor the worst Hollywood productions of every year, the Razzies is probably the most derided awards show in the industry – and unsurprisingly so.
Scrolling through Razzie nominations over the years, you'll find the usual unsurprising wins, but there are also some head-scratching ones. Why do the Razzies hate Madonna (16 nominations) and Ben Affleck (12 nominations) so much? Did Bruce Willis really deserve an entire Razzies category dedicated to his 2021 cinematic output? Did you know George W. Bush won a Razzie, just like Ronald Reagan?
To give credit where credit is due, the Razzies have also produced some hilarious moments over the years. Nothing will ever top the time Sandra Bullock showed up to the Razzies to accept her award for "All About Steve" — along with a wagon full of DVDs to give out — and then won Best Actress at the Oscars for "The Blind Side" the following evening. But they don't always make the right choices, like when they nominated a 12-year-old for a Razzie or put the unfairly maligned Shelley Duvall up for consideration.
Plenty of Razzie award winners earned the criticism, but others deserve a second look. We can't say all of these films are excellent, but we will go to bat for their entertainment value. From cult classics to campy masterpieces, here are 10 Razzie-winning movies worth watching at least once.
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Sylvester Stallone holds the dubious record of being the winningest actor in Razzies history, with a whopping 40 nominations and 12 wins to his name. We're not going to argue that Stallone should be in the acting hall of fame, but some of his films are pretty entertaining.
Take "Rambo: First Blood Part II." While most know Stallone as the archetypal brainless action hero, "First Blood" is more interesting than it might appear. Stallone plays John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran struggling with PTSD. Rambo gets in trouble with the law and goes on a rampage, but the film is more about the horrors of war than it is Rambo being an action hero.
"Rambo: First Blood Part II" regretably dulls the message of the first film and is much more of a typical '80s action film. It contains some great one-liners, such as, "To survive a war, you gotta become war," and there's the part where Rambo describes himself as "your worst nightmare." Still, beneath all of this, "First Blood Part II" contains a critical message about the United States, and it isn't as patriotic as it looks. Rambo is sent back to Vietnam to prove there are no more POWs, and when he discovers that there are, thus proving that the U.S. never paid reparations to Vietnam, the government abandons him. You'd be forgiven for missing this plot amidst all the shooting, but it's all there in the dialogue.
Showgirls
One of the most maligned and controversial films of all time, "Showgirls" was nominated for 13 Razzies in 1996 and two more in the 2000s. Directed by the legendary Paul Verhoeven, "Showgirls" stars Elizabeth Berkley as Nomi, a young woman who hitchhikes to Las Vegas to achieve her dream of becoming a showgirl. The film is infamous for its over-the-top sex and nudity, which earned it an NC-17 rating and likely contributed to its box office failure. An absolute critical and commercial flop, the film tanked Berkley's career, which still hasn't fully recovered.
We can't guarantee that you'll like "Showgirls," but we do think you should watch it and decide for yourself what you think. A fair warning: If you watch "Showgirls" as a straight drama, you'll be disappointed and maybe offended. However, as a satire and an exploitation film, it has a lot to offer. Everything about the movie is heightened, from the directing to the acting to the naked bodies. Trust us, you've never seen a sex scene like the one between Berkley and Kyle MacLachlan in the pool.
It comes as little surprise that "Showgirls" has been embraced and re-evaluated by the queer community, where the notion of "camp" first originated. Indeed, at a sold-out screening in 2024, Berkley thanked the LGBTQ+ community for standing by and always believing in the film. As a guilty pleasure, a midnight movie staple, or a film to shock your friends with, "Showgirls" contains multides, but it will never leave you bored.
Madame Web
The most recent entry on this list, "Madame Web" has all the makings of a camp classic. Released in 2024, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, an EMT working in New York. Cassie learns shocking information about her mother — who, as you may know, was in the Amazon "researching spiders right before she died" — and gains special powers. "Madame Web" has an abysmal 10% on Rotten Tomatoes and was honored with three Razzies in 2025: Worst Picture, Worst Actress, and Worst Screenplay.
We won't dispute the merit of these awards, but with a little change in perspective, "Madame Web" is a total hoot. Johnson does indeed give a poor performance in the film, but that's a significant part of its charm. The dialogue is terrible, but Johnson's almost entirely affectless, monotone delivery makes every line sound like a joke. The plot isn't any better, and every time something dramatic happens, it's both extremely silly and nonsensical.
If only one of these elements were bad, "Madame Web" wouldn't be worth revisiting. But because every element of the film is terrible, it becomes more than the sum of its parts: pure camp. In her seminal 1964 essay "Notes On Camp," Susan Sontag describes the qualities of camp. She writes, "Pure camp is always naive," and continues, "Camp which knows itself to be Camp ('camping') is usually less satisfying." "Madame Web" vindicates Sontag's position: The reason it's funny is that it's trying so hard to be serious.
Catwoman
Often considered one of the worst films ever made, "Catwoman" made only $82 million on an $100 million budget, and it currently holds an impressive 8% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also won Worst Picture, Worst Actress for star Halle Berry, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay at the 25th Razzies. (Berry attended the Razzies to accept her award for "Catwoman," bringing the Oscar she won for "Monster Ball" in 2001 with her.)
But should you watch it? Yes, and here's why. Like many critically panned films, "Catwoman" has become a cult classic for one reason: It's a bad, senseless movie. Comic fans hated the film because of how it diverged from the source material, which it does in an utterly absurd fashion. Berry plays Patience Phillips, not Selina Kyle, a woman who becomes part-feline when an Egyptian cat called Midnight brings her back to life. She then wears a skimpy (and controversial) costume, prancing around trying to stop the evil heads of the cosmetics company she works for.
It doesn't make any more sense when you actually watch the movie. However, the fact that "Catwoman" doesn't work on any level is part of the fun. Spectacular failures are much more entertaining than mediocre ones. Plus, there's one bright spot in the film, and that's the legendary Sharon Stone. She plays Laurel Hedare, an evil cosmetics developer trying to reverse the process of aging. Laurel becomes indestructible because of her skincare regimen, and Stone gives the villain a deliciously campy flair.
Xanadu
"Xanadu" made history when it premiered in 1980. That film and "Can't Stop the Music," which premiered the same year, were so bad that they brought the Razzies into existence. Critically panned and a box office flop, "Xanadu" wasn't a total failure; the soundtrack sold well, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and introducing several charting singles like "Magic." Indeed, even Razzies co-founder Mo Murphy gave the film some props. "It was a failure as a film but not necessarily as entertainment," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Olivia Newton-John's first role after "Grease," the plot of "Xanadu" is barely there. Newton-John plays Kira, a Greek muse on roller skates. She sets her sights on Sonny (Michael Beck), an uninspired artist. Kira convinces Sonny to partner with musician Danny, played by Gene Kelly in his final film role, to create a roller-skating disco. What more do you need to know?
Though it doesn't succeed in seamlessly combining the spectacle of Golden Age musicals with the waning disco craze, "Xanadu" instead created something unlike anything in the history of cinema. While it's a clear relic of the 1980s, it also feels almost outside of time, as if a species from another universe attempted to mimic the popular culture of humankind. It's an entirely earnest disaster, with Newton-John doing her best to sell a film with minimal internal logic. Inexplicable and full of hammy acting with eccentric dance numbers (via "High School Musical" mastermind Kenny Ortega), you won't regret watching "Xanadu" once you arrive at its showstopping final scene.
Newsies
Alan Menken composed many of the most iconic Disney musicals of the last several decades, including "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Aladdin." He is one of only 21 people to receive an EGOT in competitive categories. He also won a Razzie for his work on the 1992 Disney flop "Newsies."
Loosely based on a true story, the film follows Cowboy (Christian Bale), a young newspaper seller living in New York City at the turn of the century. When newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer (Robert Duvall) makes it harder for Cowboy and his fellow newsies to sell papers, they go on strike. Though it was a box office bomb, "Newsies" has grown in renown over the years, eventually spawning a Broadway musical, for which Menkin won a Tony.
The Razzies were flat out wrong here. Though the Razzie-winning song in "Newsies," "High Times, Hard Times," is far from the film's best, Menken's score is a rousing delight, and Kenny Ortega's direction (and choreography) are full of life, despite the film's oftentimes dour setting. While Christian Bale regrets starring in "Newsies," his charming performance carries the film. The movie is one of Hollywood's best pro-union films, an oddity coming from union-busting company Disney but a great thing for all the kids who grew up watching it. "Newsies" has a ton of heart, a big personality, and a great message to boot. We'll take that over a "serious," dull film any day.
Con Air
Every few years, for their own amusement, the Razzies bosses create one-off categories specifically targeted at films released that season. In 1998, that category was Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property, and the award went to the Nicolas Cage cult classic "Con Air." Sure, "Con Air" is cheesy, over-the-top, and ridiculous, but it's also one of Cage's best movies.
Cage plays former Army Ranger Cameron Poe, who has spent eight years in prison for defending his pregnant wife. Finally granted parole and the chance to be with his daughter, Poe faces one huge obstacle. His ride home is a plane called the "Jailbird," which transports the worst criminals alive, played by an amazing cast including Steve Buscemi, John Malkovich, and Danny Trejo. These men want to hijack the plane, but Poe must stop them to reunite with his daughter.
Cage's performance is both grounded and silly, which is what makes him such a great action star. Poe's obsession with the stuffed rabbit he wants to give his daughter leads to one of the film's best lines, "Put the bunny back in the box," written by Cage himself in a nod to Clint Eastwood. "Con Air" is full of delightfully unhinged moments like this, performed by a veritable who's who of '90s stars. It's ludicrous but also deadly serious, and we can guarantee you won't be able to look away.
Spice World
The voters who awarded all five members of the Spice Girls the title of Worst Actress for their role in "Spice World" just didn't get it. Often dismissed as a silly movie for girls, upon further examination, "Spice World" is a clever — albeit bizarre — meta commentary on the more sinister elements of the music industry, a lá the underrated masterpiece "Josie and the Pussycats." It also pokes fun at the Spice Girls' commercial brand of feminism and even features a cameo from Elton John.
"Spice World" tells an alternative history of the Spice Girls' rise to fame. Inspired by the Beatles film "A Hard Day's Night," the movie follows the group as they prepare for a show at the Royal Albert Hall. Their manager (Richard E. Grant) wants them to keep doing press, but they just want to hang out with their pregnant friend Nicola (Naoko Mori).
"Spice World" is filled with hilarious, surreal moments. Meat Loaf plays their bus driver, but when Victoria takes over driving the tour bus, she jumps over the Tower Bridge. The girls meet a group of aliens, and one of them gropes Mel B. Hugh Laurie plays Poirot in a dream sequence, in which he lets Baby Spice off for murder because she's so cute. It's a truly postmodern film that uses irreverent humor to comment on the artifice of its creation.
Crossroads
The Razzies might not hate Britney Spears as much as they hate Madonna, but they certainly don't like her. She has been nominated for seven awards and won three, including an inexplicable award for "Fahrenheit 9/11" alongside George W. Bush. Her other Worst Actress Award was for the movie "Crossroads," yet another unfairly maligned movie aimed at teenage girls.
With a script from a veteran TV writer Shonda Rhimes, the film follows three former friends who take a road trip after high school graduation. Lucy (Spears), the class valedictorian, wants to find her mother in Tucson. Popular girl Kit (Zoë Saldana) wants to get married, and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who is five months pregnant, wants to become a singer in Los Angeles. The friends reconnect along the way as they decide what they want their futures to look like.
Though marketed as a sleepover movie (and it does make a good one), "Crossroads" is unexpectedly dark and even harrowing in places. The girls have all experienced traumatic events in their lives, an unfortunately common experience for teen girls everywhere. In other ways, "Crossroads" manages to fulfill expectations for a teen road movie. There are some lovely sequences where the girls sing together in the car, and Spears' angelic voice shines. Indeed, the Razzies' dislike of Spears in this film (they also awarded "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" Worst Song) makes little sense, as her openhearted, sincere performance is one of its greatest assets.
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
In 2004, the Razzies called "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" the worst remake or sequel of the year and declared Demi Moore the worst actress. They were wrong. The 2000 film "Charlie's Angels" is a pure slice of joy and a delightful manifestation of 2000s-era girl power. While "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" doesn't top its predecessor, it does take the series to a bigger, bolder place.
You know the deal, right? Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu play the titular Angels, a trio of women who work as spies for an unseen man named Charlie. The sequel follows the angels as they're sent on a mission to recover a set of rings that contain the names of everyone in the witness protection program. That's about all there is to the plot.
Yet to harp on the plot (or lack thereof) is to miss the point of "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." The film takes the campy tone of the first movie to the extreme, and is mostly comprised of amazing hair-flips and gravity-defying fight scenes. Demi Moore dazzles as the film's bikini-clad villain, and her face-offs with the Angels are delicious. Despite its extreme silliness, the film maintains the charming chemistry between the three leads. Few could have pulled off the film the way these women do, and we applaud their bravery in committing to the full-throttle camp. They don't make 'em like this anymore, as evidenced by the lackluster reboot.