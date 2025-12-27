10 Razzie-Winning Movies That Are Worth Watching At Least Once

There's only one awards show that began in someone's living room and has since grown to have over 1,000 members, and that's the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies. Created to honor the worst Hollywood productions of every year, the Razzies is probably the most derided awards show in the industry – and unsurprisingly so.

Scrolling through Razzie nominations over the years, you'll find the usual unsurprising wins, but there are also some head-scratching ones. Why do the Razzies hate Madonna (16 nominations) and Ben Affleck (12 nominations) so much? Did Bruce Willis really deserve an entire Razzies category dedicated to his 2021 cinematic output? Did you know George W. Bush won a Razzie, just like Ronald Reagan?

To give credit where credit is due, the Razzies have also produced some hilarious moments over the years. Nothing will ever top the time Sandra Bullock showed up to the Razzies to accept her award for "All About Steve" — along with a wagon full of DVDs to give out — and then won Best Actress at the Oscars for "The Blind Side" the following evening. But they don't always make the right choices, like when they nominated a 12-year-old for a Razzie or put the unfairly maligned Shelley Duvall up for consideration.

Plenty of Razzie award winners earned the criticism, but others deserve a second look. We can't say all of these films are excellent, but we will go to bat for their entertainment value. From cult classics to campy masterpieces, here are 10 Razzie-winning movies worth watching at least once.