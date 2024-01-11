Kristen Stewart Hated Making The Charlie's Angels Reboot

Kristen Stewart has become one of our most celebrated actors. It's an admittedly surprising outcome, given that her big break came in the YA blockbuster "Twilight." Ever since that saga ended though, Stewart has been very picky about the blockbuster films she's taken part in. In 2019, she decided to have a bite at that apple once more with "Charlie's Angels." The movie didn't perform particularly well at the time — and now, Stewart has revealed that she did not enjoy making the reboot either.

Variety recently sat down with Stewart in honor of her upcoming film "Love Lies Bleeding," which made /Film's most anticipated movies of 2024. During the sit-down, Steward was fed lines from her career and at one point one from "Charlie's Angels" came up in the form of, "Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?" Stewart then shared her feelings about the film, explaining:

"That was from a little film called 'Charlie's Angels.' We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don't know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three [...] you can't touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew [...] I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything."

Stewart very clearly has reverence for the 2000 "Charlie's Angels" movie directed by McG that starred Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. As for the version she starred in directed by Elizabeth Banks? Her feelings are evidently more complicated.