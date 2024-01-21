Nicolas Cage Changed Con Air's Script Just To Parody Clint Eastwood

When Nicolas Cage won the Best Actor Oscar in 1995 for his devastating portrayal of a heartbroken alcoholic with a death wish in Mike Figgis' "Leaving Las Vegas," he was 31 years old and soaring into the prime of an already impressive career. He had access to the best screenplays in town and the interest of just about every A-list director. So Cage did what any reasonable movie star would do: he made three of the decade's zaniest blockbuster action movies.

For those of us who fell in love with Cage as the good-hearted punk Randy in Martha Coolidge's lovable 1983 film "Valley Girl," he kind of owed us. Though he's utterly brilliant in "Leaving Las Vegas," Figgis' grimy drama makes "The Lost Weekend" look like "Arthur." It's a brutal, frankly unrewarding ordeal. For close to two hours, we watch Cage's financially/personally ruined screenwriter grimly follow through on his promise to speedily drink himself to death. And while it was nifty to see Cage take home a well-deserved Oscar, there was cause for concern that we were on the cusp of losing an inimitable weirdo of a leading man to the prestige factory. Was the fun all over?

It wasn't. In 1996, Cage starred as a Beatles-loving chemical weapons expert in Michael Bay's ridiculously entertaining "The Rock." The following year, he doubled down on the action hero bit with the exponentially preposterous "Con Air" and "Face/Off." He'd gone from making a cautionary tale about drinking to having the time of his life in explosion-laden larks meant to be watched with a beer in hand.

Of the three, John Woo's "Face/Off" is both the least realistic and most artistically accomplished (it remains the Hong Kong maestro's finest American movie). At 136 minutes, "The Rock" is easily the most excessive. This brings us to Simon West's "Con Air," an unapologetically nonsensical tale that is, at heart, about a man who just wants to bring his daughter a cuddly stuffed bunny.