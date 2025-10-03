George W. Bush Won A Razzie For This Controversial Movie With 82% On Rotten Tomatoes

Michael Moore's 2004 documentary "Fahrenheit 9/11" was an up-to-the-moment portrait of how the United States was feeling during the bumble-some George W. Bush administration. Moore traces the very sloppy, deliberate, unforced wartime errors that Bush made at the time, depicting how he harnessed anti-terrorist rhetoric to begin unneeded conflicts across the Middle East. The mood was heated, and the rhetoric was fiery. Bush's wars were foolish and destructive and accomplished little. Moore and many others of his age bracket expected the public to rise up with folk songs, protests, and make the angry demand that Bush stop the wars and dismantle the persistent war machine. Moore captured a time, however, when many were feeling either hopeless about the future, or openly gung-ho about American military might. The popular music of the time was less "We the people don't want a war" and more "We'll put a boot in your ass, it's the American way."

Moore's doc cobbled together some of George W. Bush's most embarrassing moments in his presidency up to that point. Bush's speaking style was nasally, unsure, and inarticulate. And yet, he tried to affect "tough" talk, saying things like "you're with us, or you're with the terrorists." Bush sounded like a nerd who aspired to be a bully. Moore wasn't convinced, and famously pushed "Fahrenheit 9/11" onto TVs, hoping that it would dissuade voters from re-electing Bush. Sadly, it didn't work.

The most damning scene comes when Bush is captured, on camera, at the moment when he is informed that two planes have flown into the World Trade towers in New York. Rather than leave immediately, Bush sat quietly in a children's classroom, listening to a teacher read a picture book to children, clearly at a loss as to what he should be doing.

As a way to condemn Bush and to praise Moore's film, the people in charge of the Golden Raspberry Awards awarded the president the Razzie for Worst Actor. A dubious honor indeed.