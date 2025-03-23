Sylvester Stallone Holds A Record No Actor Wants

Every actor dreams of winning the most coveted award of all — the Academy Award — for their work. But there's one award they dread: the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies. Some see it as unnecessarily cruel and mean-spirited, while others view it as a playful jab at a self-aggrandizing industry that sometimes deserves to be knocked down a peg, especially when the work isn't very well-made. Founded by UCLA film graduates John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the award inspires filmmakers and actors to "own their bad" (via the Razzies' official website)

But there's only one actor with the most Razzie nominations—12 wins and 40 nominations in all—and that (dis)honor belongs to Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester Stallone has "won" in many categories, including Worst Actor for "Rhinestone," "Rocky III," "Rambo: First Blood Part II," and "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot"; Worst Supporting Actor for "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" and "Expend4bles"; Worst Director for "Rocky IV"; Worst Screenplay for "Rambo: First Blood Part II"; and even Worst Actor of the Decade (1990) and Worst Actor of the Century — "for 99.5% of everything he has EVER done." He also took home Worst On-Screen Couple with Sharon Stone for "The Specialist."

However, the Razzies did offer him a positive prize: the 2016 Razzie Redeemer Award for going "from All-Time RAZZIE Champ to award contender" with the release of "Creed," a more quiet drama and "Rocky" spin-off. Not only does Stallone hold the most Razzie nominations, but he also has the longest consecutive streak of nominations. Is this pile-up of "worst" trophies merited, or do the Razzies have some sort of misguided vendetta against him?