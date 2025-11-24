12 2020s Films Destined To Become Cult Classics

Audience reception is a funny thing. Despite the millions of dollars Hollywood studios spend on market research, movies don't always resonate the way they were expected to. In some cases, films fizzle out because they're simply bad. In other instances, movies struggle to succeed because they were released at the wrong time, or their marketing strategy was poor, or they just didn't find their audience.

Such is the case for many films we now call cult classics. Though there's no set definition for the term, it generally refers to films that had poor box office showings or were overlooked in some way, but later garnered a passionate fan base, thus giving them new life. While cult films aren't necessarily defined by their content, they often include campy elements or diverge from mainstream sensibilities in some way. Because of this, the horror and science fiction genres have produced many cult films.

Cult films exist due to the passage of time — they become cult films only after the fact. They've become an important part of movie culture, and though it can be difficult to predict how a movie will land in the future, we've observed several characteristics that make a film more likely to achieve cult status. What follows is a list of recent movies that we believe will become cult classics down the line.