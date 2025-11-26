Is This How Stranger Things Ends? The Wild (Yet Plausible) Theory, Explained

After nearly a decade, "Stranger Things" is approaching its end. The forthcoming season 5 represents the final run of episodes for the beloved sci-fi series on Netflix, with fans waiting to see how the 80s-set saga will conclude. Will it stick the landing? Or will it become one of those hotly debated finales like so many TV shows from the past? There exists a popular theory regarding the show's ending, one that would undoubtedly be the topic of much heated discussion.

Be warned: if this theory is correct, it's going to be a major spoiler for "Stranger Things" season 5. Turn back now if you have any fear of potential spoilers. Anyone else who is still curious, let's dive in. The theory has been around for some time, but was recently laid out succinctly by author Jason Pargin on social media.

Season 1 of the show introduces us to the kids of Hawkins, who all know one another because they are part of the "Dungeons & Dragons" group. The first scene of the show sees a scientist in the shadows being snatched by something before we cut to a shot of the boys playing "DnD." Mike (Finn Wolfhard), who serves as the dungeon master, reveals that the attack came from the Demogorgon, a major antagonist in the show that became "real" soon thereafter.

The theory goes that literally everything we've seen in the show mirrors what we saw in its opening minutes. The entirety of it was just a "Dungeons & Dragons" game, with the final scene flashing back to Mike and the boys in the basement, bringing it full circle, for better or worse. If this is indeed how things shake out, it would probably make the much-hated "Game of Thrones" season 8 look like child's play.