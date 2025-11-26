Is This How Stranger Things Ends? The Wild (Yet Plausible) Theory, Explained
After nearly a decade, "Stranger Things" is approaching its end. The forthcoming season 5 represents the final run of episodes for the beloved sci-fi series on Netflix, with fans waiting to see how the 80s-set saga will conclude. Will it stick the landing? Or will it become one of those hotly debated finales like so many TV shows from the past? There exists a popular theory regarding the show's ending, one that would undoubtedly be the topic of much heated discussion.
Be warned: if this theory is correct, it's going to be a major spoiler for "Stranger Things" season 5. Turn back now if you have any fear of potential spoilers. Anyone else who is still curious, let's dive in. The theory has been around for some time, but was recently laid out succinctly by author Jason Pargin on social media.
Season 1 of the show introduces us to the kids of Hawkins, who all know one another because they are part of the "Dungeons & Dragons" group. The first scene of the show sees a scientist in the shadows being snatched by something before we cut to a shot of the boys playing "DnD." Mike (Finn Wolfhard), who serves as the dungeon master, reveals that the attack came from the Demogorgon, a major antagonist in the show that became "real" soon thereafter.
The theory goes that literally everything we've seen in the show mirrors what we saw in its opening minutes. The entirety of it was just a "Dungeons & Dragons" game, with the final scene flashing back to Mike and the boys in the basement, bringing it full circle, for better or worse. If this is indeed how things shake out, it would probably make the much-hated "Game of Thrones" season 8 look like child's play.
Has Stranger Things been a Dungeons & Dragons game the whole time?
If this is true, people would unquestionably lose their minds, but something this wild is not without precedent. "St. Elsewhere" famously revealed that the entire show was a work of the imagination of a young boy. Granted, that was decades ago, but we can't pretend that no big TV show has ever taken a gigantic swing with its ending. "The Sopranos" just cut to black, but are creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, that crazy?
"Obviously, it's stressful trying to figure out how you want to end the show," Ross Duffer explained at the Lucca Comics and Games Festival (via Variety). "Luckily, it was about six or seven years ago that we knew at least what the final scene is. We always knew what the last 40 minutes were going to be."
It's certainly worth noting that "Stranger Things" was originally conceived as a miniseries. It wasn't initially thought of as a multi-season undertaking. But it took off, and here we are. It's now an all-encompassing franchise that includes a stage play, theme park-like installations, merchandise, and even proposed spin-offs that can keep the universe alive after the main show ends.
The point is, whatever the Duffers may have originally intended has certainly changed along the way. On the one hand, it is extremely plausible that the whole of "Stranger Things" could be revealed as an elaborate work of imagination as part of a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign. At the same time, even if that was the case at one point, it's truly difficult to imagine that the duo is going to stick with that, or that Netflix would quietly go along with it. It would make it difficult to make any future spin-offs make sense.
The Stranger Things finale would go down in TV history
This is merely speculation, even if it's not entirely unfounded. What's unquestionable is that, if this happens, "Stranger Things" would cement its place in TV history, for better or worse. It's already one of Netflix's biggest shows, but an ending this bold would enshrine it as a discussion piece for all time, even if it's a heated discussion.
Specific plot details are largely being kept under wraps for season 5. What we know for sure is that Netflix spent a fortune making the final episodes of "Stranger Things," and many of the episodes are going to be movie-length. They spared no expense. That would certainly be a lot to go through just to reveal that it was all a game.
It's also important to point out that Netflix is bringing the series finale to movie theaters the same day it arrives on the streaming service on December 31, just in time to ring in the new year. One can only imagine the response that would emerge from those theaters if this is indeed how the ending unfolds. But again, at this point, it's truly difficult to imagine the Duffers pressing forth with something that could not only kneecap the franchise but has also been predicted by lots of fans on the internet for years now.
At the same time, if this is the vision that Ross and Matt Duffer had several years ago, presumed backlash alone might not be enough to persuade them to change things. They are creators first and foremost who clearly want to bring this show to a close on their own terms. We'll see how things shake out over the next several weeks.
"Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1 premieres November 26, 2025, on Netflix.