20 Best Movies Like Twilight

Vampire stories have been around for ages, but they got a major boost in the young adult market when Stephanie Meyer wrote the "Twilight" series, revolving around a teenage girl who falls in love with a handsome vampire. It was an instant phenomenon, and a film adaptation was a foregone conclusion. Over the course of five films, Bella (Kristen Stewart) is torn between vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner), and her forays into the supernatural lead to out-and-out war.

For many viewers of a certain age, this was their first introduction into the world of supernatural romance. But there are so many other films that can go hand-in-hand with "Twilight" for audiences wanting more, whether they focus on vampires, came out during the same very specific era as "Twilight," or simply have ties to the supernatural.

Here are the best movies like "Twilight" to take a look at now.