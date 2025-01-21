Why Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Disappeared From Hollywood

If you're of a certain age, you basically grew up with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twins who took Hollywood by storm from the late 1980s through the mid-2000s. After getting their start on an uber-popular sitcom, the twins were known for their films, many of which brought them all over the world, and it certainly seemed like they were on the brink of forming an enormous entertainment empire. Then, the two basically disappeared from the entertainment industry and shifted their focus to something completely different: high fashion.

So, why aren't the two acting anymore, and what are they doing today? More specifically, why did they leave Hollywood behind for a brand new journey ... and did any of their family members take their place on the big and small screen? (The answer to that last one is yes, actually.) Here's everything we know about the world-famous Olsen twins, why they stopped acting, and what they've been up to since they stopped working as actors.