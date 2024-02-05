The Correct Order To Watch The Underworld Movies

It may be difficult to think of a film series that is more aesthetically dated than the "Underworld" movies, and I include certain century-old silent movies in that statement. The first "Underworld" film was released in the fall of 2003, and it was infused with all the genre trappings of its era. The long black leather coats, the blue-tinted photography, the use of slow-motion, and the stoic-yet-capable badass heroes all reek of post-"Matrix" malaise, appealing only to young people who were 16 in September of 2003. What's more, the film's soundtrack featured some terrible metal tunes that old-world metalheads found to be shrill and whiny. Sorry, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and The Icarus Line.

The premise of "Underworld" sounds fun on paper, but the bleak, steely tone of the movie made the movie less-than-fun to watch. For centuries, vampires and werewolves — called Lycans — have been at war, killing each other out of sight from the human world. Kate Beckinsale plays Selene, an ultra-capable vampire assassin — a Death Dealer — who wears fetishistic skin-tight vinyl, a feature more important than her personality. The plot of the first film will involve a man named Michael (Scott Speedman), who contains the DNA of a common vampire/Lycan ancestor. He'll eventually turn into a werepire. Or perhaps a vampwolf?

The series was conceived by Len Wiseman who directed the first two "Underworld" movies and produced three more. He and star Beckinsale were married from 2004 to 2019, so it's nice to see a couple working together. The "Underworld" series launched a modest media franchise that included tie-in novels, comics, and one video game. The TV series fell through.

There are, as of this writing, six "Underworld" movies. Here's the correct order to watch them.