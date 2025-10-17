15 Best Campy Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Defined by the great Susan Sontag in her 1964 essay "Notes on Camp" as "a vision of the world in terms of style — but a particular kind of style [defined by] the love of the exaggerated, the 'off,' of things-being-what-they-are-not," the camp sensibility is among the most captivating vibrations of the entire post-industrial art canon, and it occupies an especially conspicuous place in cinema.

Horror cinema, in particular, with its intrinsic love of irrationality and macabre excess, has a lot of love for the expansive possibilities of camp — whether manifested in bizarre tonal trapeze acts, decadent spectacles of color and fashion, spoofs that have their cake and eat it, or ribald erotic freakouts. This list of the greatest campy horror movies offers a compendium of camp's varied meanings, but not an exhaustive one; after all, the sky is the limit when you aren't bound by good taste.