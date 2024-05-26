Horror Movies You'd Never Want To Watch Around Your Parents

Throughout history, horror films have always been social activities — manageable mini-adventures to be experienced in kinship with a friend, a group, a date, a significant other. There's something perennially appealing about sharing a scary and disturbing movie with someone you love, seeing them react alongside you, feeling bound by a collective sense of dread, encouraging each other to shrug off the fight-or-flight instinct, and ride it out when a scene gets too horrifying. A good horror film can even bring people closer. But horror films are seldomly family events.

To be sure, there is a certain logic to watching specific horror movies with family members. The urgency of a survival adventure like "Train to Busan" or "A Quiet Place," the simmering intensity of a creature thriller like "Jaws" or "Alien," the roller-coaster-ride excitement of a game transformed into an exercise in terror in "The Conjuring," or the unspooling mysteries of a Jordan Peele or M. Night Shyamalan flick can all be enjoyed by a group of parents and their children. But horror is also a genre that deals in shock, disgust, taboo, purposeful discomfort — emotions and concepts that some might not want to contend with around their folks, especially when they're expressed through horror's similarly frequent symbiosis with trenchant sexuality.

To help avoid gaffes when planning a Halloween movie session with your family, here are 16 horror films you definitely wouldn't want to watch around your parents.