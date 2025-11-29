12 Best Burt Reynolds Movies, Ranked

Burt Reynolds was voted the number one box office star from 1978 through 1982, and he was consistently in the top ten from 1973 to 1984. The poll of theater owners ran for roughly a century, but shrinking theatrical windows and the advent of streaming (where there's no box office and we don't really know how many people are watching) have left such things to history.

But we're here to celebrate Reynolds, not decry the state of the movie business, so let's get into what made the man so darn appealing for so long. Far from an overnight sensation, Reynolds kicked off his screen career in the late 1950s with numerous appearances on television shows and in small films, but it was 1972's "Deliverance" that finally made him a household name. Charming, difficult, cocky, goofy — he took to action films while doing many of his own stunts, he embraced his silly side in broad comedies, and he quickly joined the ranks of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Changing tastes and a series of poor choices (he turned down roles in "Star Wars" and "M*A*S*H") eventually led to a steep career decline in the mid 1980s, but Reynolds' later years hold some highlights, including an Oscar-nominated supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights." Keep reading for a look at Burt Reynolds' twelve best movies (in lead roles).