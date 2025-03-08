Where Was Deliverance Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

The 1972 John Boorman thriller "Deliverance" is a deeply disturbing odyssey through the Georgia wilderness that haunts the minds of viewers long after the credits roll. With its scenic views of the rolling Appalachians, the perilous rapids of the Chattooga river, and the deep dark forests, "Deliverance" is both a film about the horrors men inflict upon one another and the foolishness of thinking anyone can ever truly "defeat" nature, and its setting is incredibly important to the story and the film's memorable appearance.

"Deliverance" is at its core a survival movie, pitting man against man and man against nature as it follows four Atlanta businessmen who want to canoe down the fictional Cahulawassee River in the North Georgia wilderness before a dam is built. They visit a small mountain town where things go poorly with the locals, and end up lost in the woods when things go horribly wrong, making the movie kind of an anti-tourism ad for Georgia. But how much of the movie was actually filmed in the Peach State? Let's dig into the filming locations for "Deliverance" and see how many of those beautiful but terrifying vistas were actually in the Georgia wilds.