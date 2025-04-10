The Oscars Are Finally Honoring Stunt Performers In 2028

In the press release, the Board of Governors elaborates that they will announce the rules for the category along with the rules for the rest of the 100th Academy Awards, noting that the last new award category added to the ceremony was for Achievement in Casting, which will be given out with the 98th Academy Awards in 2026. There are over 100 stunt professionals who are members of the Academy (as part of the Production and Technology Branch), and they will hopefully be included in conversations about the award and how eligibility will be determined.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony actually paid tribute to stunt performers with a video introduced by "The Fall Guy" stars Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling that highlighted the importance of stunt performers and coordinators, so this award has probably been in the pipeline for a little while. Not only is it important to recognize the talented people who work in stunts, but a stunt award is also a way to give recognition to big fan-favorite blockbusters that might not have a shot in other categories. Getting non-movie dorks (I say that lovingly) to tune in to the Oscars can always be a bit of a challenge, and giving blockbuster cinema a little more limelight at the ceremony could help. Giving out a stunt award isn't just the right thing to do; it's also the smart thing to do to bring new life into the Oscars ceremony. Who knows, maybe they can even have live stunt performances at the show ... it is the centennial, after all!

Thanks to vocal advocates like Stahelski, who said he spoke with the Academy back in 2023, and the annual Stunt Awards at Vulture proving audiences have a genuine appreciation for spotlighting stunt work, these vital professionals are finally getting their due.