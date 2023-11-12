Alan Smithee Directed An Award-Winning Episode Of The Twilight Zone

No director in Hollywood has a weirder résumé than Alan Smithee. Between 1969 and 2015, his credits included the Richard Widmark western "Death of a Gunfighter"; the horror comedies "Student Bodies" and "Ghost Fever"; the Jodie Foster thriller "Catchfire"; the franchise sequels "The Birds II: Land's End" and "Hellraiser: Bloodline"; episodes of hit TV series like "MacGyver" and "Tiny Toon Adventures"; and music videos for artists like Metallica, Destiny's Child, Wu-Tang Clan, Whitney Houston, and Jennifer Lopez.

But there's a reason for that: "Alan Smithee" is not a real person. It's a pseudonym invented by the Director's Guild of America for filmmakers to use when they no longer want to be credited for their work. This usually happens when they're replaced on a project, or believe that studio interference has altered the film so much that it no longer reflects their vision. That's why you'll sometimes see "Alan Smithee" credited on TV edits for well-known films by famous filmmakers, like David Lynch's "Dune" and Michael Mann's "Heat" and "The Insider." You may be watching the events of those Michael Mann films transpire, but as far as Mann is concerned, you're not actually seeing "his" films.

It didn't used to be common knowledge that "Alan Smithee" wasn't real, and that was the point. If everyone knew the name was fake, they'd also know that they were watching the result of a troubled production, and prepare themselves for the worst. But while a lot of Alan Smithee productions are terrible, there are exceptions. Sometimes they get good reviews. And in the case of "The Twilight Zone," sometimes they even win major awards.