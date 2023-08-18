The History Of The Hellraiser: Bloodline Workprint, One Of Horror's Most Mysterious Lost Treasures

On March 8, 1996, the fourth film in the "Hellraiser" film series, "Hellraiser: Bloodline," was released in theaters. It purported to be the final film in the series, as it would feature the death of Pinhead (Doug Bradley), the demonic sadomasochist summoned from the rough sex dimension via an elaborate magical puzzle box.

"Bloodline" took an impressively ambitious narrative tack, taking place over three time periods, several centuries removed from one another. It began in 1796 with the original maker of the puzzle box, then fast-forwarded to the present and caught up with Pinhead and a descendent of the puzzle-maker. Its third act took place in 2127 on board a space station where Pinhead would be summoned to torture astronauts.

At the time, "Hellraiser: Bloodline" was largely dismissed by audiences. It didn't get good reviews, and many looked askance at the idea of Pinhead in space. It came at a time when several horror franchises were sending their monsters into space in what appeared to be sheer creative desperation ("Leprechaun 4: In Space," "Jason X," et al). Despite its reputation, "Bloodline" holds together surprisingly well. The performances are solid (it features a young Adam Scott as a foppish French hedonist), and the multi-century story is novel and well-told. This, despite a notoriously troubled production and infamously extensive reshoots.

The "Bloodline" production troubles were well-known in 1996. Director Kevin Yagher had to remove his name from the credits after Miramax recut and reshot multiple scenes without his input, leaving him incensed. "Bloodline" is credited to Alan Smithee, the pseudonym used for filmmakers asserting anonymity. Rumor had it that Yagher's original cut was larger, better-paced, and not as schlocky.

The geniuses at Arrow Video have unearthed Yagher's original cut in the form of a long-lost workprint.

Let's examine the differences.