This Beloved Burt Reynolds Movie Caused A Huge Fist Fight On Set

British directors in the early 1970s were a controversial bunch. Ken Russell scandalized everyone with "The Devils," and Michael Winner caused a stir by championing vigilantism in "Death Wish." After making the first X-certificate film to win a Best Picture Oscar with "Midnight Cowboy," John Schlesinger caused further pearl-clutching with his frank depiction of homosexuality in "Sunday Bloody Sunday." Then there was John Boorman, a director often described as "idiosyncratic." He gave us Sean Connery in a nappy in "Zardoz" and "Exorcist II: The Heretic," regarded as one of the worst movies ever made. Even his multi-Oscar-nominated "Deliverance" wasn't entirely free from some level of craziness, resulting in rumors of a punch-up between Boorman and his rough-and-tumble screenwriter, James Dickey.

Boorman's beloved backwoods survival thriller was a major box office success and earned the Brit a double Oscar nod for Best Picture and Best Director, making Burt Reynolds a star and solidifying Jon Voight's reputation as a significant Hollywood actor in the process. It was so popular that the film even spawned an unlikely chart hit with "Duelling Banjos," which soared to second position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. "Deliverance" also holds the distinction of being the only film to date based on the works of Dickey, the poet laureate whose 1970 debut novel of the same name received critical acclaim and reached the New York Times bestseller list.

Warner Bros. snapped up the film rights, landing Dickey a deal north of $100,000 and the screenwriting gig. This gave Dickey significant clout, and he had a big say in who would direct and star the movie adaptation. Boorman got the job over Dickey's choice, Sam Peckinpah, and he soon found that the imposing writer would give him as many headaches as shooting a movie and directing stunts in the wild natural setting of Georgia.