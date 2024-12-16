The Real Story Behind The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Explained

Tobe Hooper's 1974 gut-wrenching horror classic "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is not based on a real story, despite what the film's marketing might have you believe. There was no Texan serial murderer nicknamed Leatherface, nor was there ever a real-life family of backwoods cannibals named the Sawyers. Indeed, even within the mythology of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," it's hard to keep the facts straight, as the series has been rebooted multiple times. As of this writing, there have been nine films in the "Texas Chainsaw" franchise, and at least four of them are reboots, re-imaginings, or prequels.

To briefly recap, "Texas Chain Saw" follows a quintet of teens who are traveling in a van through a more remote area of Texas, looking for the gravesite of two travelers' grandfather. They pick up a mad hitchhiker (Edwin Neal) who threatens them with a razor and cuts himself. The quintet flees to a local house where they disturb a dynasty of abattoir workers that has been isolated for so long, that they have taken to eating passing humans to stay alive, often making furniture out of their victims' bones. The rest of the film is a fight for survival as audiences learn more and more about the sick practices that the cannibals have been involved in.

As all TCM fans know, though, the events of Hooper's original film were indeed based on fact. Hooper and his co-screenwriter Kim Henkel paid attention to the news, and they were struck by the details surrounding notorious serial killers like Ed Gein and Elmer Wayne Henley. Indeed, a lot of the details of Leatherface's slayings come from Ed Gein's actual murders (and we'll get into those below). Hooper was also commenting on the raw violence one might see in news media in 1974. Below are the true events that inspired the movie.