Burt Reynolds Turned Down A Major M*A*S*H Role For This Forgotten Adventure Movie

Burt Reynolds' star was on the rise as the 1960s drew to a close. His profile had been boosted by his 50-episode run on CBS' Western series "Gunsmoke," which he joined during its eighth season because star Dennis Weaver was making noise about quitting the show. When Reynolds left the series, he split his time between television and movies as he searched for that role that would launch him to full-blown stardom. His ship finally came in at the outset of the 1970s when he was offered the part of chest surgeon Trapper John McIntyre in Robert Altman's Korean War comedy "M*A*S*H." The film would go on to become the third highest-grossing production of 1970 (behind "Love Story" and "Airport"), but, as you might've noticed, it didn't have Reynolds in it. That's because he turned it down to star in the unusual adventure flick "Skullduggery."

As a Reynolds fan, "Skullduggery" is one of those pre-stardom movies I routinely skip because I hear it's lousy and not in a fun way. Reynolds plays a man hunting for phosphorus deposits in New Guinea with his sidekick (Roger C. Carmel). When they join an expedition led by an archaeologist (Susan Clark), they make a stunning discovery that may just be the missing link between apes and humans. They call this tribe of people the Tropis, and when word of their find is relayed to the United States, the expedition's financier seeks to breed the Tropis to enslave them. From there, "Skullduggery" eventually becomes a courtroom drama where the expedition members make a case for the Tropis as human beings.

"Skullduggery" was panned by critics and lost loads of money for Universal Pictures. What did Reynolds see in the movie, and did he regret ceding the role of Trapper John to Elliot Gould?