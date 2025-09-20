Marlon Brando Rejected One Of Burt Reynolds' Best Movies For A Good Reason

There are certain classic movies that are majestic to behold, but when you consider the hardship of making the damn thing, you're kinda happy someone else went through hell and back for your entertainment. David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia" is infamous for its rigorous shoot; the film took over a year to complete, and much of it was shot in the deserts of Morocco, Jordan, and Spain. Rewrites and Lean's painstaking attention to shot composition led to long, swelteringly hot days, and you can feel the actors laboring (very much in character). Peter O'Toole hated the desert, but the film made him a star, so his suffering proved well worth it.

William Friedkin's "Sorcerer," a very loose riff on Henri-Georges Clouzot's action-suspense classic "The Wages of Fear" (and one of Stephen King's favorite movies), finds Roy Scheider, fresh off the none-too-pleasant filming of Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," playing a condemned man on the run who undertakes the arduous task of transporting highly volatile nitroglycerin through a Central American jungle. Friedkin shot the film on location and threw every last bit of caution to the wind. Scheider said shooting "Sorcerer" made "'Jaws' look like a picnic" and feared for his life as they filmed the perilous rope bridge sequence.

And here is the obligatory mention of Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," the filming of which is captured in harrowing detail via Eleanor Coppola, George Hickenlooper, and Fax Behr's masterful documentary "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse."

Obviously, if these all-time great directors had inexplicably offered me a role in any of these hellishly brilliant movies, I would've leapt at the opportunity. But when you're a star, you can often afford to say "no," and Marlon Brando did just that when he was offered Burt Reynolds' role in one of the best films of the 1970s.