Marlon Brando's Forgotten Horror Movie Was Only Profitable For One Reason

The notion that sex and violence are primarily what sells has been a long-standing axiom in numerous industries, but particularly in entertainment. Human beings are inexorably drawn to the darker side of life and wish to have experiences that safely allow them to indulge in these concepts and feelings. Yet censorship has always existed in the arts for a variety of reasons, which are too complex and culturally varied to go into here. Suffice it to say that artists have always found clever ways of subverting and getting around such restrictions. This is why, when watching a film that was made in America during the Hays Production Code, you can often find moments and themes that are incredibly clever in how they handle risqué elements, the better to fool the censors but not the audience.

Eventually, of course, the Hays Code fell apart, ushering in the era of the Motion Picture Association of America (which has been shortened these days to just MPA) at the end of the 1960s. The rating system allowed for films to be made with heavily explicit adult content, and thanks to the prior 30-odd years under the Production Code, the dam for adult content really began to burst during the 1970s. Artists were delighted to be able to express themselves much more freely, and audiences became enthralled with the increasingly hip, daring, and lurid films that began to be released. Sure enough, this wave of cinema saw filmmakers and exhibitors realize that sex and violence could now sell even more than ever before, as such content had the added bonus of seeming bold and new.

One filmmaker who discovered this change in real time was Michael Winner, a London-born director who gained a reputation during the latter half of his career for making particularly unsavory exploitation genre films, especially the "Death Wish" series. In 1971, Winner made "The Nightcomers," a horror movie that acted as a prequel to Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw." The unusual take on the source material, plus the involvement of star Marlon Brando, was not enough to be a huge draw, however, at least not according to Winner, who maintained that the reason for the film's modest profitability was its sexual and violent content.