R-Rated Movies That Went To The Extreme

This article discusses cinematic depictions of sexual violence.

Once in a while, an R-rated movie is an experience that we're not sure we're meant to enjoy. Not like the taboo excitement of true crime, or the cathartic pain that comes with some documentaries. More like a feeling that we're not sure about who the intended audience is for this film ... and, dear God, are we that audience? We're watching something that skates off the edge of good taste, and just maybe, we're enjoying it.

It's an artistic conundrum that's fueled decades of controversy and censorship, from the famous "I know obscenity when I see it" Supreme Court trial to the U.K.'s all-too-familiar-today right wing conservative dalliance in the '80s with cleansing the landscape of the "video nasty." They're films from the famous to the infamous, movies that revel in pushing the boundaries. Sometimes there's a thoughtful message underneath the morass. Sometimes (and we're looking at you, "The Human Centipede") there isn't. These are the films that went as far as they could, and then a little farther. Maybe they shouldn't have. But deep down, aren't we a little glad that they did?