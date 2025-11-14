The Running Man Sneaks A Ton Of Stephen King Easter Eggs Into A Single Scene

In Wright's "The Running Man," the hub of the film's dystopian future society is The Network, which is part government agency, part entertainment conglomerate. Once he's been fired from yet another demeaning wage job, Richards decides that the only option left to help his sick child is to audition for one of The Network's various honey trap game shows.

After promising his wife Sheila (Jayme Lawson) that he won't audition for The Running Man given how no contestant from that show ever makes it through alive, he finds himself poached and manipulated into joining that very series. The revelation occurs when he and several other prospective contestants walk into the main game show locker room in order to retrieve the uniforms which are all labeled and color-coded for their show.

This locker room bears the names of multiple actors who famously starred in movies based on the works of Stephen King, and it's a neat little Easter egg collection. We see "Nicholson" (as in Jack Nicholson from "The Shining"), "Spacek" (Sissy Spacek from "Carrie") and "Walken" (Christopher Walken from "The Dead Zone") featured most prominently. I'm sure that once the film is on home video we'll be able to freeze frame and pick out more names around the room, too.

In addition to a big Easter egg hunt occurring in a single room, this reference continues a thematic thread throughout Wright's movie, which is blurring the line between reality and fiction. To wit: Ben Richards is taking his place in The Running Man, while Glen Powell is simultaneously taking his own place in "The Running Man." It's a "star is born" moment both within and without the world of the movie, and the actor's names in the room underline that.

But wait, there's more!