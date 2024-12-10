Jack Nicholson Used His Doomed Marriage As Inspiration For One Scene In The Shining

As if being one of the most esteemed actors alive wasn't enough, Jack Nicholson also wrote quite a bit. When he was first starting out and struggling to find work between B-movie roles, the actor was penning scripts for films such as 1963's "Thunder Island" (which he co-wrote with Don Devlin) and 1964's "Flight to Fury," in which he also starred. As his career took off in the wake of his breakout role in 1969's "Easy Rider," he wrote less — though he did find time to write and direct 1971's "Drive, He Said." But by the time he came to star in "The Shining" in 1980, the then 43-year-old was well versed in the often frustrating experience of writing — which of course was an integral part of Jack Torrance's descent into madness.

That descent is depicted in one of those scenes where Nicholson does indeed play crazy a little too well. The moment when Shelley Duvall's Wendy approaches Jack at his typewriter in the hall of the Overlook Hotel sees Nicholson give us a striking peek under the carapace of Jack's waning sanity, as he snaps at Wendy to leave him alone when he's writing.

In his 1986 New York Times profile, the actor talked about how his own experiences with writing, and more specifically his marriage and subsequent divorce, inspired his performance in this scene from "The Shining." In 1962, Nicholson married his "The Terror" co-star Sandra Knight with whom he had a daughter, Jennifer, before the couple divorced in 1968. Speaking to the Times, Nicholson explained how the typewriter scene was based on his experience of being married and simultaneously committing to his work. "That's the one scene in the movie I wrote myself,” he says, going on to add: