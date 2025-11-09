The Running Man Remake Connects Directly To A Classic Stephen King Location

Stephen King movies are known for containing hidden references to his other works, and that trend continues with Edgar Wright's bloodthirsty sci-fi actioner, "The Running Man." According to the December 2025 issue of SFX Magazine (via Cinemablend), part of the movie takes place in Derry, Maine — a fictional town that fans of the author's stories will be more than familiar with.

Derry is the primary setting of "It" and some of King's other tales of terror, but viewers shouldn't go into "The Running Man" expecting to see Ben Richards (Glen Powell) bump into Pennywise the Clown while he tries to evade assassins for the public's entertainment. The aforementioned article notes that Derry Town Hall crops up in the background during one scene, so it will probably be nothing more than a blink-and-you-will-miss-it Easter egg.

That said, while Derry is synonymous with "It," the town has a significant connection to "The Running Man," as it was mentioned in King's original story, which was released in 1982 — four years before "It" was published. With that in mind, it seems that Wright did his King homework prior to making the movie, and he wants fans of the source material to know that the film will honor it in a big way.