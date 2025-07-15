5 Hidden References To The Dark Tower In Other Stephen King Movies

There are quite a few "Dark Tower" ties between King's novel "The Shining" and its sequel, "Doctor Sleep," including the haunted Overlook hotel having 19 steps from its lobby to the second floor — notable because 19 is a cosmic number in the connected multiverses of "The Dark Tower." Since writer and director Mike Flanagan is a huge fan of "The Dark Tower," he incorporated references into his excellent film adaptation of "Doctor Sleep," including the number 19 on a young baseball player Bradley's (Jacob Tremblay) jersey and fun naming conventions like a bus line being called "Tet Transit," after the Tet Corporation of "Dark Tower." The industrial complex where Bradley is buried is also owned by the evil LaMerk Industries from "Dark Tower" as well, and we can see posters for performances from an alternate identity of the "Dark Tower" monster Dandelo in the background of one scene, but one line outshines them all when it comes to referencing King's most epic work.

The biggest onscreen connection between "Doctor Sleep" and "The Dark Tower" comes when the ghost of Dick Hallorann (Carl Lumbly) speaks it aloud, saying "Ka is a wheel." This is a direct line from the novels, which explains one of the great driving forces in King's multiverse: ka. Ka is sort of like the Force from "Star Wars," in very simplistic terms, as it binds all things together and pushes time forward. Ka is destiny, just as a "ka-tet" are a group of heroes bound by destiny. (In the "Doctor Sleep" novel, Danny refers to the group he assembles to stop the vampire-like True Knot as a ka-tet.) Flanagan has said he might include some of the characters from "Doctor Sleep" in his "Dark Tower" series, and the path is honestly already set for that to happen.