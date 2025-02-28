A Bizarre Pennywise Fan Theory Connects Stephen King's It To A Disney Classic

According to a fan theory that made the rounds on Reddit and then expanded elsewhere, Mary Poppins (first played by Julie Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic of the same name and then by Emily Blunt in the 2018 film "Mary Poppins Returns") is an eldritch being similar to Pennywise — but instead of feeding on fear, she instead is nourished by joy.

Reddit user HumanoidMold5 explained that they made the connection because of "Mary Poppins Returns," which fully illustrates the similarities between Pennywise and Poppins. In the fun (if derivative) "Mary Poppins Returns," the magical woman who travels via flying umbrella returns to the Banks family after 25 years to help the next generation of kids learn important life lessons like tidiness and taking your medicine. In both the novel and the various film adaptations of "It," Pennywise returns to Derry, Maine every 27 years to terrifying a new generation of kids. The user points out that according to the rules in Disney's "Monsters, Inc.," joy is more powerful than fear, so Mary Poppins needs to interact with fewer children than her clown counterpart in a similar period of time. Not only that, but children's emotions are stronger than adults, which is why both Mary and Pennywise generally feed from kids.

Mary Poppins and Pennywise have quite a bit more in common than just their unusual sources of nourishment. They also share powers, a love of song and dance, and have a tendency to return to the children they once influenced.