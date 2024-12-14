The Disturbing Gilligan's Island Eighth Passenger Theories Explained

Behind every cheerful, carefree franchise, there's a fan theory hypothesizing that someone was dead the whole time. Despite having aired decades before fans began sharing viral theories that the castaways on "Lost," musical teens in "Grease," and even the old sweetie pie in "Up" somehow died before the opening credits rolled, "Gilligan's Island" has nonetheless gotten swept up in a grim fan theory like a ship in a monsoon.

Generally, these weirdly dark non-canonical fan theories titillate some people while making others (myself included) respond with a big ol', "Who cares?" In the case of the tale of Gilligan's isle, though, the depressing theories are based on a real part of the show — an inconsistency in the theme song that becomes more and more noticeable each time you throw on an episode.

The "Gilligan's Island" theme song, brought to us by series creator Sherwood Schwartz and prolific composer and songwriter George Wyle, is an undeniable earworm that has permeated pop culture over the past half-century. Before I had ever seen the show, I already knew most of the words to the story song that implores viewers to "sit right back" and "hear a tale" about a shipwreck that left a ragtag group of passengers stranded. The song does the narrative heavy lifting of reintroducing the show's premise each week, and its sea shanty format gives us hints about just how goofy the sitcom will get.