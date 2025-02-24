Stephen King Is Writing Material For Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower Series

Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" series of books is generally considered by fans to be the author's magnum opus. Stretching over seven novels and a novella, it's a wild sprawl that has stymied many talented screenwriters who've attempted to adapt it to film and/or television. Obviously, with that much material, a streaming series would make the most sense, but because a good deal of the saga is cinematic in scope, writers and directors keep dreaming of a way to bring it to the big screen.

After the debacle of the 2017 film, which ineptly attempted to compress the narrative and thematic essence of the entire series into one 95-minute film, "The Dark Tower" seemed quite dead for years to come. But filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who's become a favorite of King fans via his adaptations of "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," managed to get Amazon Prime Video interested in a full-fledged, live-action take on the books, and, amazingly, the company has yet to get cold feet.

Several months ago, it sounded like Flanagan's "The Dark Tower" series was still quite a ways off in terms of going before cameras, but none other than King himself recently suggested that it's still very much alive and moving forward. Where do things stand right now?