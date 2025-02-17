The Stephen King Book Horror Maestro James Wan Wants To Adapt

Since the publication of "Carrie" in 1974, Stephen King has knocked out over 60 novels/novellas and penned over 200 short stories. He has overcome severe substance abuse issues and survived one very gnarly car accident. He directed "Maximum Overdrive." He's hit dizzying peaks and deep, dark valleys, but, through it all, he has never lost his sense of wonder, nor his ability to enthrall readers the world over with his words.

King has been around long enough that he's seen several generations of filmmakers adapt his work. Old masters like Brian De Palma, George A. Romero, and Stanley Kubrick have passed the torch to the likes of Andy Muschietti, Mike Flanagan, and Edgar Wright (whose film adaptation of "The Running Man" is due out this November) — and it feels like subsequent generations will keep tending the flame so long as his work doesn't get banned out of existence. There is so much King out there, and so many ways to approach his material, that we should be getting several new adaptations — of novels and stories previously unproduced — a year.

I would love to see two or three films like Vincenzo Natali's creepy "In the Tall Grass" a year, but when some established directors decide it's their time to take on King, they want to load up on one of his epics. He's got several Mt. Everests out there, some of which have gone before cameras more than once and fallen hideously flat. At a certain point, you figure these books just may be unadaptable. But when a filmmaker as talented as James Wan expresses an interest in succeeding where others have failed, you can't help but take him seriously.